Former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg kicked off a $5 million TV ad campaign in several key primary states ahead of an anticipated announcement to enter the 2020 Democratic primary race for president, CNBC reports.

By the numbers: The investment is in over 25 markets including Florida, Texas, Massachusetts, California, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Michigan, CNBC writes, citing data compiled by Advertising Analytics. He's spending $24,000 for 60-second ads in West Palm Beach and more than $700,000 in Chicago.

Go deeper: The fringe internet frets over Mike Bloomberg's place in the 2020 race