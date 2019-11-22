Stories

Michael Bloomberg launches $5 million TV ad campaign in key states

Michael Bloomberg prepares to speak at the Christian Cultural Center
Michael Bloomberg prepares to speak at the Christian Cultural Center in New York. Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg kicked off a $5 million TV ad campaign in several key primary states ahead of an anticipated announcement to enter the 2020 Democratic primary race for president, CNBC reports.

By the numbers: The investment is in over 25 markets including Florida, Texas, Massachusetts, California, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Michigan, CNBC writes, citing data compiled by Advertising Analytics. He's spending $24,000 for 60-second ads in West Palm Beach and more than $700,000 in Chicago.

