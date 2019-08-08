Number of migrants arrested at border drops for first time in 5 months

In July, the number of migrants arrested or turned away at the southwest border fell below 100,000 — to 82,049– for the first time in 5 months, according to new Homeland Security data.

The big picture: The significant drop in border activity comes as Mexico has cracked down on immigration enforcement following President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexican goods. Guatemala also recently signed a “safe third country“ agreement, which will force more asylum seekers to pursue protection in Guatemala instead of the U.S.