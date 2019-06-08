Trump claims he’s reached deal with Mexico

Why it matters: This averts a new round of tariffs.

State of play: Mexico is expected to take necessary measures — including increased security — to “greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.” Trump said further agreement details will be released by the State Department "shortly."

Had a deal not been reached, a 5% tariff was expected to go into effect starting Monday.

Mexico has agreed to deploy national guard troops throughout the country, but will focus on their southern border with Guatemala — where the largest number of migrants trying to cross into the U.S. come from, according to Bloomberg.

The suspension of these tariffs means Trump has avoided a possible Congressional battle, reports Politico.

"We would like to thank Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard for his hard work to negotiate a set of joint obligations that benefit both the United States and Mexico. The United States looks forward to working alongside Mexico to fulfill these commitments so that we can stem the tide of illegal migration across our southern border and to make our border strong and secure."

— U.S. Department of State statement on the conclusion of negotiations.

The big picture: Mexico — the United States' top trading partner — traded an estimated $671 billion worth of goods in 2018 according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

