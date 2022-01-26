Sign up for our daily briefing

Exclusive: Microsoft's product chief sees PC revival as durable

Ina Fried
Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Neil Godwin/Future Publishing, Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

After years of stagnation, the PC industry has seen its best growth in a decade as people buy new laptops and desktops. But while some pandemic-fueled changes may prove temporary, Microsoft product chief Panos Panay sees the industry's return to growth as durable.

  • "This pandemic has been a forcing function," Panay said in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, following the release of Microsoft's quarterly earnings report.

Why it matters: The PC market got a boost as life moved online, but the question for the industry now is whether and how it can keep the momentum going.

The big picture: Before the pandemic, many households focused their tech spending on buying bigger TVs and upgrading their cell phones every couple of years, while trying to keep their PCs as long as possible.

  • During COVID-19, the PC has taken on new life as a tool for remote work, distance learning and staying in touch with friends and family in a world where travel has been greatly curtailed.
  • That drove the global shipments of laptops and desktops for the last quarter to surpass 90 million for the second year in a row, and sales for the year reached a level not seen since 2012.
  • Microsoft reported 25% growth in the revenue it gets from having Windows installed on new PCs.

Yes, but: Panay said Windows' gains went beyond just riding the coattails of a rebounding PC market. The company said that Microsoft took market share last quarter, though it didn't provide specifics.

  • People are using their PCs more as well, he says, especially those running the latest version, Windows 11, which came out in October. Microsoft says people are spending 40% more time on their Windows 11 PC compared to machines running Windows 10.
  • Gaming is a big piece of that, and Panay said he is excited about Microsoft's plan to buy Activision Blizzard. "Gaming is so core to Windows," he said.
  • Microsoft says it is getting its highest-ever customer satisfaction ratings with Windows 11, prompting the company to accelerate the pace at which it is upgrading existing machines. (Windows 11 is a free update, but Microsoft has had a phased effort to prompt users to adopt the new software.)

Between the lines: As for how to keep the growth going, Panay said a big focus this year will be getting businesses to upgrade to Windows 11 as well as pushing developers to take advantage of its new features, like revamped widgets.

  • Longer term, Microsoft and Panay see the PC serving as "the gateway to the metaverse," adopting the industry's most popular buzzword.

What's next: An update next month will allow Windows 11 users to install Android apps via partnerships with Intel and Amazon, along with a handful of other features. Asked if that was it as far as feature updates this year, Panay shook his head, saying "no."

  • "We've got a lot in store," Panay said.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

School principals are not OK

Principal Alice Hom (purple jacket) of New York's Yung Wing School P.S. 124 near a vaccination van in November. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The overwhelming majority of secondary school principals experienced frequent stress last school year, according to a RAND Corporation report out Wednesday.

The big picture: The stress levels among female principals and principals of color were especially stark, with nearly 40% in these groups reporting constant job-related stress, compared to about 24% of male principals and 26% of white principals.

Matt Phillips
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

It's official: Stock market having worst start to year ever

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

It's been a decidedly ugly start to the year for the stock market, with particular pain in the tech trade.

State of play: As of the end of trading Tuesday — the 16th session of the year — 2022 is now, officially, the worst-ever start in the history of the S&P 500, according to data from Ned Davis Research, a stock market research shop.

Neil Irwin
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Surprising pandemic side effect: Soaring trade deficits

Source: Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals

Inflation and jobs may get all the economic headlines, but meanwhile a big shift is taking place in the underpinnings of the world economy: The U.S. trade deficit is soaring.

What's happening: Americans' spending on imported physical goods has gone through the roof, while exports are growing slowly, making the U.S. the world's consumer of last resort.

