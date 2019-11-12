Mick Mulvaney will not sue to block impeachment inquiry subpoena

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said in a court filing Tuesday that he will not file suit to block a subpoena from House impeachment investigators, and will instead refuse to cooperate at the direction of President Trump and the Justice Department.

The big picture: Mulvaney had previously sought to join a lawsuit brought by former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman, who has asked a judge to rule whether he should comply with a House subpoena or an order from the president.