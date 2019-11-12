Stories

Mick Mulvaney will not sue to block impeachment inquiry subpoena

Mick Mulvaney
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said in a court filing Tuesday that he will not file suit to block a subpoena from House impeachment investigators, and will instead refuse to cooperate at the direction of President Trump and the Justice Department.

The big picture: Mulvaney had previously sought to join a lawsuit brought by former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman, who has asked a judge to rule whether he should comply with a House subpoena or an order from the president.

  • House Democrats dropped the subpoena for Kupperman last week, arguing that even if Kupperman's lawsuit is dismissed, the decision would be delayed by a prolonged court process.
  • They have also indicated that they will not pursue litigation to enforce a subpoena for Kupperman's former boss, John Bolton, and will instead use his and other officials' refusal to cooperate as evidence of White House obstruction.

Go deeper: Official testifies Mulvaney coordinated plan to push Ukraine for Biden investigations

Mick Mulvaney