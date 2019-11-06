House Democrats drop subpoena for ex-Bolton aide Charles Kupperman

The House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Trump have withdrawn their subpoena for former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman, who had requested that a judge determine whether he should comply with the subpoena or a White House order blocking him from testifying.

Why it matters: Democrats did not give a reason for dropping the subpoena, but the move suggests they're not interested in carrying out a prolonged legal battle. With House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff's announcement Wednesday that the committee will begin public impeachment hearings next week, it's likely that Democrats believe they have enough evidence to proceed without the testimony of White House officials fighting subpoenas.