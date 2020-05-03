1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Michigan governor denounces protestors with Confederate flags and swastikas

Ursula Perano

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the protestors calling to reopen her state while bearing Nazi symbols and Confederate flags are "not representative of who we are in Michigan," denouncing them for celebrating "some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country."

The big picture: The demonstrators largely began last month after President Trump tweeted "Liberate Michigan" and called for Whitmer to loosen the state's stay-at-home order. Last week, armed protestors breached the Michigan Capitol where lawmakers were voting on whether to extend the state's emergency declaration.

  • On Friday, Trump tweeted that "these protestors are very good people," and that Whitmer "should give a little, and put out the fire."
  • The tweet drew comparisons by some Democrats to his comments calling protestors at the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally "very fine people."

What they're saying:

"The Confederate flags, the nooses, the swastikas, the behavior that you've seen in all of the clips is not representative of who we are in Michigan. And the fact of the matter is, we're in a global pandemic. This isn't something we just negotiate ourselves out of as a political matter. This is a public health crisis."
— Whitmer said.

The big picture: Michigan, which has been one of the hotspots for the coronavirus in the U.S. has maintained one of the nation's strictest stay-at-home orders, prompting backlash from those who want to see the economy reopened.

  • "Whether you agree with me or not, I'm working to protect your life if you live in the state of Michigan," Whitmer said.
  • "I'm going to continue to do my job, regardless of what tweets come out or what polls come out ... we're going to listen to facts and science, because we've got to get this right," she added.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Italy reports lowest daily death toll since first day of lockdown

Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

The Italian government announced that confirmed coronavirus deaths in the country increased by 174 on Sunday, well below the 474 jump it reported on Saturday.

Why it matters: It's the smallest daily increase in fatalities the country has seen since March 10, when the Italian government extended lockdown restrictions from northern Italy to the entire country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow4 mins ago - World
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,462,2682 — Total deaths: 244,911 — Total recoveries — 1,110,719Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,138,690 — Total deaths: 66,570 — Total recoveries — 175,382 — Total tested: 6,816,347Map.
  3. States: Michigan governor denounces protestors calling to reopen state while bearing Nazi symbols and Confederate flags — Cuomo announces regional consortium for buying PPE to reduce competition.
  4. Vaccine: Oxford scientist says evidence of efficacy could come in early June.
  5. Business: Gilead's CEO said the company has donated its entire supply of the antiviral medication remdesivir to the federal government
  6. Trump administration: Pompeo said there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab — Kudlow defends comments from February claiming virus was "contained."
  7. World: Russia sees four consecutive days of record increases in coronavirus cases — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Cuomo announces 7-state consortium for buying PPE

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware are forming a regional consortium to reduce competition when purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE).

Why it matters: Cuomo and other governors have long complained that competition between states, private businesses and the federal government for critical coronavirus supplies has needlessly driven up prices in a time of emergency.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow47 mins ago - Health