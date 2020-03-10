1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Republican mayor dumps Trump and endorses Biden ahead of Michigan primary

Rebecca Falconer

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan on Monday. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Taylor, the Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Monday.

Why it matters: It's another boost for Biden, who's picked up key endorsements ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primaries in six states — and Michigan has the most delegates up for grabs (125). Taylor voted for President Trump in the 2016 elections. "Biden is the candidate who can unify all of the Democrats, and ... who can appeal to moderates and Republicans like me who don’t want to see four more years of President Trump," he tweeted.

