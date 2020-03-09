Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden

Cory Booker endorsed Joe Biden for president in a tweet on Monday, saying the former vice president will "show there's more that unites us than divides us."

Why it matters: Booker's approval is yet another endorsement for Biden from a former presidential candidate and the second from a black competitor for the White House. Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed the former vice president on Sunday.

Details: Booker and Harris are expected to appear with Biden at a rally in Detroit, just hours before Michigan holds its delegate-heavy primary on Tuesday, the New York Times reports.

Booker will also campaign with Biden in Flint, Michigan, and attend a fundraiser with him earlier in the day.

The big picture: Biden has gained endorsements from at least 10 former candidates, including Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke and Mike Bloomberg.

Bernie Sanders has so far received endorsements from former candidates Marianne Williamson and Bill de Blasio.

