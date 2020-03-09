26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden

Axios

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Cory Booker endorsed Joe Biden for president in a tweet on Monday, saying the former vice president will "show there's more that unites us than divides us."

Why it matters: Booker's approval is yet another endorsement for Biden from a former presidential candidate and the second from a black competitor for the White House. Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed the former vice president on Sunday.

Details: Booker and Harris are expected to appear with Biden at a rally in Detroit, just hours before Michigan holds its delegate-heavy primary on Tuesday, the New York Times reports.

  • Booker will also campaign with Biden in Flint, Michigan, and attend a fundraiser with him earlier in the day.

The big picture: Biden has gained endorsements from at least 10 former candidates, including Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke and Mike Bloomberg.

  • Bernie Sanders has so far received endorsements from former candidates Marianne Williamson and Bill de Blasio.

Axios

Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden for president on Sunday, saying in a tweet that he "has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever."

Why it matters: It's yet another endorsement of Biden from a former presidential candidate and an especially significant one considering that Harris' attacks on Biden over his support for busing in the first Democratic debate were viewed at the time as a massive blow.

Rebecca Falconer

Joe Biden: Pete Buttigieg reminds me of my son Beau

Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden at the first Democratic presidential debate in Miami last year. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that the 38-year-old Pete Buttigieg was reminiscent of his late son, Beau Biden, because he also "has a backbone ... like a ramrod," after Biden's former Democratic presidential rival endorsed him for president Monday.

The big picture: Biden's campaign has been gaining momentum since he won the South Carolina Democratic primary. Former 2020 candidates Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race earlier in the day, and Beto O'Rourke, who suspended his campaign last November, also endorsed him at a rally in Dallas on Monday.

Ursula Perano

Beto O'Rourke joins Klobuchar and Buttigieg in endorsing Biden

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on stage at a rally in Dallas, Texas, Monday.

Driving the news: O'Rourke is the third former 2020 competitor to endorse Biden Monday. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race Sunday, also endorsed Biden at the rally. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ended her campaign earlier Monday, did the same.

