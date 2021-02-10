Michele Obama announced Tuesday she'll star in a new Netflix cooking show with puppets — which she said "in many ways is an extension of my work to support children's health" in her former role as first lady.

Driving the news: "Waffles + Mochi," which starts streaming next month, is "about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it," Obama said in an Instagram post.

Aspiring chef puppets Waffles and Mochi will be joined by "renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities" as they travel the world on cooking adventures, per a statement from the show.

For the record: The former first lady and former President Barack Obama signed a deal with Netflix in May 2018.

