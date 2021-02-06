Barack and Michelle Obama unveil 6 new Netflix projects

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, revealed six new Netflix projects on Friday.

Details: The company will develop two television series and four feature films for the streaming service.

Netflix did not reveal the exact release dates for the projects, Reuters reports, but they are in various stages of development.

What they're saying: "We created Higher Ground to tell great stories. This group of projects builds upon that goal and the incredible path forged by films like Crip Camp, Becoming, and the Oscar-winning American Factory," the Obamas said in a statement.

"From science fiction to the beauty of our natural world to the relationships that define us, Higher Ground continues to strive for fresh perspectives, compelling characters, and a healthy dose of inspiration."

The feature films include an adaptation of the British novel, "Exit West," that follows a couple living amid a global migration crisis, per Deadline.

Others include a science-fiction feature called "Satellite," and "Tenzing," a narrative film that follows the story of the first man to summit of Mt. Everest.

In television, the production company is adapting young-adult novel titled, "Firekeeper’s Daughter," which follows a Native teenager who goes undercover in a police investigation of her Ojibwe reservation.

Netflix will also develop a docuseries called "Great National Parks."

For the record: Higher Ground Productions's "American Factory" earned an Academy Award in 2020 for best documentary.