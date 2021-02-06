Barack and Michelle Obama unveil 6 new Netflix projects

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images
Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, revealed six new Netflix projects on Friday.
Details: The company will develop two television series and four feature films for the streaming service.
- Netflix did not reveal the exact release dates for the projects, Reuters reports, but they are in various stages of development.
What they're saying: "We created Higher Ground to tell great stories. This group of projects builds upon that goal and the incredible path forged by films like Crip Camp, Becoming, and the Oscar-winning American Factory," the Obamas said in a statement.
- "From science fiction to the beauty of our natural world to the relationships that define us, Higher Ground continues to strive for fresh perspectives, compelling characters, and a healthy dose of inspiration."
The feature films include an adaptation of the British novel, "Exit West," that follows a couple living amid a global migration crisis, per Deadline.
- Others include a science-fiction feature called "Satellite," and "Tenzing," a narrative film that follows the story of the first man to summit of Mt. Everest.
In television, the production company is adapting young-adult novel titled, "Firekeeper’s Daughter," which follows a Native teenager who goes undercover in a police investigation of her Ojibwe reservation.
- Netflix will also develop a docuseries called "Great National Parks."
For the record: Higher Ground Productions's "American Factory" earned an Academy Award in 2020 for best documentary.