Michael Wolff's "Siege" sold just 17,756 copies in its first week, according to NPD BookScan figures reported by AP.

The big picture: Wolff's "Fire and Fury" sold more than 25,000 copies its first week, despite a shortage, and nearly 200,000 copies the following week, according to BookScan, which tracks around 85% of physical book sales. In September, Bob Woodward's "Fear" sold 1.1 million copies in its first week in all formats (hardback, digital and audio).

Go deeper: Trump muses about Protestant Supreme Court picks in Michael Wolff's new book