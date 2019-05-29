Michael Wolff, whose "Fire and Fury" sold more than 4 million copies, will be out next Tuesday with a sequel, "Siege."

Here's an excerpt from a chapter called "Kavanaugh," where President Trump seems confounded by a "new and remarkable fact" about the Supreme Court:

Of the eight justices currently serving, all were either Jews or Catholics. [Brett] Kavanaugh was also a Catholic ... Trump wondered[:] Weren't there any WASP lawyers anymore? (Yes ... Bob Mueller.) ...