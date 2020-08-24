51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Former RNC chairman Michael Steele joins anti-Trump Lincoln Project

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele announced on Monday that he has joined the Lincoln Project, a group founded by Republicans who oppose President Trump's re-election.

Why it matters: Steele's announcement lands on the first day of the Republican National Convention and on the tails of a media blitz by the "never Trump" group, which has produced some of the most viral political ads of the election cycle.

What he's saying: "Dr. King said our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter," Steele told MSNBC on Monday.

  • "And we're at a point where it matters how a president leads. It matters what a president says to young men and women who are coming into government service, as they look at how he treats government servants."
  • "It matters how he handles a crisis, it matters how he leads the people through that crisis. All these things matter."

Fadel Allassan
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jeff Flake joins "Republicans for Biden" group

Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, along with more than two dozen former GOP members of Congress, signed onto a "Republicans for Biden" effort, Fox News reports.

Why it matters: The group is part of the Biden campaign's strategy to appeal to moderate Republicans currently on the fence about backing President Trump.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kellyanne Conway leaving White House to spend more time with family

White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway at the White House on Friday. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway announced Sunday night she's stepping down from her position as counselor to President Trump "Gratefully & Humbly" to spend more time with her family at the end of the month.

The big picture: Conway's resignation, which she stressed was "completely my choice," comes ahead of this week's Republican National Convention, where Trump is set to formally accept his party's nomination to run for a second term. Conway is due to speak at the convention on Wednesday.

Jonathan Swan
Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The GOP convention will be a Trumpian production

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

This week's Republican National Convention will be The Trump Show from start to finish, aiming for ratings-juicing stunts, attention-grabbing speeches from MAGA stars, and executive power as performance art, people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

What to expect: "Think of each night like an episode," says one source. "And what would an episode be without an appearance from the star?"

