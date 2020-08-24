Former RNC chairman Michael Steele joins anti-Trump Lincoln Project

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele announced on Monday that he has joined the Lincoln Project, a group founded by Republicans who oppose President Trump's re-election.

Why it matters: Steele's announcement lands on the first day of the Republican National Convention and on the tails of a media blitz by the "never Trump" group, which has produced some of the most viral political ads of the election cycle.

What he's saying: "Dr. King said our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter," Steele told MSNBC on Monday.

"And we're at a point where it matters how a president leads. It matters what a president says to young men and women who are coming into government service, as they look at how he treats government servants."

"It matters how he handles a crisis, it matters how he leads the people through that crisis. All these things matter."

