Judge schedules Michael Flynn's sentencing for Jan. 28

A federal judge has set President Trump's first national security adviser Michael Flynn's sentencing for Jan. 28, dismissing allegations by his defense attorneys that he was entrapped by prosecutors into accepting a plea deal.

The big picture: Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his interactions with the Russian ambassador, was the first Trump associate to face charges in the Mueller investigation but among the last to be sentenced. The judge rejected a motion by Flynn's lawyers to hold prosecutors in contempt for failing to turn over evidence that they claimed would lead to the dismissal of his charges, rebuking his lawyers in one instance for plagiarizing in a court filing.

