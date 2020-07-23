1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released to home confinement

Michael Cohen in New York City on May 21. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday ordered President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen to be released from prison and into home confinement, ruling that the Justice Department retaliated against him over his planned tell-all book about the president.

Catch up quick: Cohen was released from federal prison in New York in May to serve his three-year sentence at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he was imprisoned again this month after officials said he refused the conditions of his home confinement, including by writing his book. The judge ruled that DOJ's actions curbed Cohen's First Amendment rights.

What they're saying: "“I’ve never seen such a clause in 21 years of being a judge and sentencing people and looking at terms of supervised release,” District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said at Cohen's hearing. "Why would the Bureau of Prisons ask for something like this ... unless there was a retaliatory purpose?"

What's next: Cohen is scheduled to be released by 2 p.m. Friday, per AP. The president's former fixer has reportedly "been in isolation at an Otisville, New York, prison camp."

The big picture: Cohen was sentenced in 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress — charges that stemmed from the Mueller investigation.

  • He claimed that Trump directed him to pay hush money to women with whom allegedly Trump had extramarital affairs, and admitted to lying to Congress about the extent of Trump's involvement in a Moscow real estate project.
  • Cohen's book plans to address "Trump’s personality and proclivities, his private and professional affairs, and his personal and business ethics," according to his lawsuit against the Justice Department.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

ACLU sues Trump administration over Michael Cohen's imprisonment

Michael Cohen, Presidents Trump's former attorney, at his Park Avenue home in New York City in May before he was sent back to prison. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the Trump administration "for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book" that's critical of President Trump, the organization announced via Twitter Monday night.

Details: The ACLU filed a petition against the Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons earlier Monday on behalf of Cohen, calling for the release of Trump's former personal lawyer and for his return to home confinement.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 15,265,081 — Total deaths: 624,370 — Total recoveries — 8,708,362Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 3,973,370 — Total deaths: 143,204 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" — Infections are slowing down in critical hotspots.
  4. Education: America faces a racial divide over school reopening.
  5. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
  6. World: Mitigation measures have cut flu infections in Southern Hemisphere.
Mnuchin says coronavirus relief bill will not include payroll tax cut

President Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Rose Garden on May 29. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Republicans' upcoming coronavirus relief proposal will not include a payroll tax cut, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday.

Between the lines: Trump had recently said he wouldn't sign a new stimulus bill without a payroll tax cut — something many people expected he'd be forced to cave on, given its unpopularity among Senate Republicans.

