14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bloomberg gives $20 million for down-ballot races focused on climate

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mike Bloomberg is ploughing an additional $20 million into this election cycle, flooding the airwaves in North Carolina, Texas and Arizona to promote down-ballot candidates who share his views on climate.

The big picture: Bloomberg's last-minute cash infusion comes on top of the $100 million he pledged last month to help Joe Biden win Florida.

Why it matters: With Democrats flush with cash at both the presidential and congressional level, Bloomberg is looking for returns further down the ballot, investing in races that are flying below the national radar.

  • "These may not be races that you’ve heard of, but they are where we thought we could make a difference," said Brynne Craig, the campaign manager for Bloomberg's Beyond Carbon Victory Fund.
  • "These offices play roles that could help each of their states combat climate change."

By the numbers: The group is putting nearly $8.5 million into TV, radio and digital advertising to support Democrat Yvonne Lewis Holley for lieutenant governor of North Carolina. 

  • In Arizona, Bloomberg's group is spending $6.3 million to win a majority on the Arizona Corporation Commission, which sets energy standards for the state.
  • In Texas, Bloomberg personally gave $2.5 million to Chrysta Castañeda’s campaign for the Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees everything from gas utilities to pipeline safety.
  • He's also personally giving $500,000 to the North Carolina Democratic Leadership Committee.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammondHans Nichols
Oct 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Texas Democrats beg Biden to spend now

Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Biden campaign is rebuffing persistent pleas from Texas Democrats to spend at least $10 million in the Lone Star state, several people familiar with the talks tell Axios.

Why it matters: If Texas — which has 38 electoral votes and is steadily getting more blue, but hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1976 — flipped to the Biden column, it would be game over. But the RealClearPolitics polling average stubbornly hovers at +2.6 for Trump — and Team Biden appears more focused on closer targets.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Hispanic vote key as Trump leads Biden in close Texas race

Biden in Houston in March. Photo: Callaghan O'Hare/Getty Images

President Trump leads Joe Biden 47% to 43% in Texas with just over a week until Election Day, according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll.

Why it matters: Demographic changes and a wave of enthusiasm have some convinced that Texas could back a Democrat for president for the first time since 1976. But Biden's lagging support among Hispanic voters in the NYT/Siena poll could prove fatal to his chances of winning the state's 38 electoral votes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam KramerHans Nichols
14 mins ago - Science

How NASA and the Space Force might fare under Biden

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Joe Biden hasn't gone out of his way to talk about outer space during his presidential campaign. That could be bad news for NASA's exploration ambitions, but good news for the Space Force.

The big picture: NASA faces two threats with any new administration: policy whiplash and budget cuts. In a potential Biden administration, the space agency could get to stay the course on the policy front, while competing with other priorities on the spending side.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow