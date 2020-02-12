Sen. Michael Bennet ends 2020 presidential campaign

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday evening, per the AP.

The big picture: Bennet brought a moderate tilt to the Democratic stage, favoring incremental steps to broaden health care coverage versus Medicare for All, and working with a group of Senate Democrats that moved to deregulate banks.

While such middle-left stances could have been marketable in previous elections, they fell short this cycle. In both polling and debates, Bennet failed to have any major breakaway moments, leaving him off the October, November and December debate stages and solidifying his campaign's demise.

What's next: Bennet is not up for reelection in the Senate until 2022.

