52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Michael Bennet ends 2020 presidential campaign

Ursula Perano

Sen. Michal Bennet. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday evening, per the AP.

The big picture: Bennet brought a moderate tilt to the Democratic stage, favoring incremental steps to broaden health care coverage versus Medicare for All, and working with a group of Senate Democrats that moved to deregulate banks.

  • While such middle-left stances could have been marketable in previous elections, they fell short this cycle. In both polling and debates, Bennet failed to have any major breakaway moments, leaving him off the October, November and December debate stages and solidifying his campaign's demise.

What's next: Bennet is not up for reelection in the Senate until 2022.

Go deeper: 2020 presidential election: Track which candidates are running

Go deeper

Sara FischerFadel Allassan

Apple makes its debate debut

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Apple will co-host its first-ever political debate Friday in an effort to show off its growing investment in news.

Why it matters: Apple's role in tonight's Democratic debate in New Hampshire comes as two of the biggest tech giants, Facebook and Google, are noticeably absent from the debates this season.

Go deeperArrowFeb 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

In photos: New Hampshire primary battle heats up

A woman sells Democratic presidential candidate signs outside SNHU arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday, during the party's annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/ AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidates stepped up campaigning in New Hampshire on Saturday with just days left until the state's primary.

The big picture: Polls place former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in a statistical tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sen. Elizabeth Warren won the organizing battle at a Democratic event at Manchester's SNHU Arena "with more than a quarter of the seats filled with supporters," Politico reports. And former Vice President Joe Biden stepped up criticism of Buttigieg. Here's what else unfolded, in photos.

See photosArrowFeb 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Yang says he's not sure if Bloomberg is "excited" about DNC debate change

Andrew Yang said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that he's not sure if fellow 2020 candidate Michael Bloomberg is "excited" to participate in the Democratic primary debates, following a rule change by the Democratic National Committee that will eliminate the individual-donor threshold.

Go deeperArrowFeb 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy