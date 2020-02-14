Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case
Photo: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images
Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was found guilty Friday of three charges after attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to publicize claims that it made improper payments to athletes.
The state of play: Avenatti, who has been in prison since allegedly violating his bail conditions last month, was convicted of attempted extortion, honest-services fraud and the related use of interstate communications. He could face more than 40 years in prison at his June 17 sentencing, but will likely receive less, per Reuters.
The big picture: The case in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan is just one of three that Stormy Daniels' former lawyer is facing.
- He is set to again stand trial on April 21 to face financial crimes charges, including misappropriating money intended for Daniels.
- A Los Angeles court has set a May 19 trial for Avenatti to face charges that he defrauded clients of millions of dollars by diverting money they were to be paid to accounts he controlled.