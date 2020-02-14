27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

Axios

Photo: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was found guilty Friday of three charges after attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to publicize claims that it made improper payments to athletes.

The state of play: Avenatti, who has been in prison since allegedly violating his bail conditions last month, was convicted of attempted extortion, honest-services fraud and the related use of interstate communications. He could face more than 40 years in prison at his June 17 sentencing, but will likely receive less, per Reuters.

The big picture: The case in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan is just one of three that Stormy Daniels' former lawyer is facing.

  • He is set to again stand trial on April 21 to face financial crimes charges, including misappropriating money intended for Daniels.
  • A Los Angeles court has set a May 19 trial for Avenatti to face charges that he defrauded clients of millions of dollars by diverting money they were to be paid to accounts he controlled.

Zachary Basu

Trump congratulates Barr after prosecutors resign from Roger Stone case

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department submitted a new sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone on Tuesday, overruling career prosecutors who requested in a court filing Monday that the former Trump adviser serve 7–9 years in prison.

Driving the news: President Trump acknowledged in a Wednesday morning tweet that Attorney General Bill Barr had intervened in the matter, congratulating him for "taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought."

Axios

Lev Parnas asks Bill Barr to recuse himself from his case

Lev Parnas arrives with his wife, Svetlana Parnas, at federal court on Dec. 2 in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Lawyers for Lev Parnas, an associate of President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, filed a request in a New York federal court Monday for Attorney General Bill Barr to recuse himself from overseeing his criminal case.

Details: Parnas, who is facing campaign finance charges, claimed there were conflicts of interest, as he said it's in "the public interest to remove this matter entirely from the Department of Justice." Axios has contacted the DOJ for comment.

Orion Rummler

Former GOP Rep. Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in insider trading case

Ex-Rep. Chris Collins ahead of a sentencing hearing on Jan. 17 in New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Former Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) was sentenced on Friday to just over two years in prison for making false statements to the FBI and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, the Washington Post reports.

Flashback: Federal prosecutors recommended this week that Collins receive up to 57 months in prison for pleading guilty to insider trading last year. Collins, the first congressman to endorse President Trump in 2016, resigned in September.

