Michael Avenatti indicted for allegedly defrauding Stormy Daniels

Michael avenatti in a suit
Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors in New York have indicted lawyer Michael Avenatti with more financial crimes on Wednesday, including misappropriating money intended for his former client Stormy Daniels.

The backdrop: Avenatti has been charged in several states, including 36 charges from federal prosecutors in California for fraud, perjury, tax evasion, embezzlement and other financial crimes. The 2 new indictments were filed in Manhattan, and include a set of charges related to his alleged attempts to extort $20 million from Nike.

On Tuesday, Avenatti tweeted his expectation and denial of the charges:

"I expect an indictment to issue from SDNY in the next 48 hrs charging me in connection with m arrest in March. I intend on fighting these bogus/legally baseless allegations, and will plead not guilty to ALL CHARGES. I look forward to the trial where I can begin to clear my name."

Indictment for extorting Nike

Indictment for defrauding Daniels:

Michael Avenatti