Michael Avenatti indicted for allegedly defrauding Stormy Daniels

Federal prosecutors in New York have indicted lawyer Michael Avenatti with more financial crimes on Wednesday, including misappropriating money intended for his former client Stormy Daniels.

The backdrop: Avenatti has been charged in several states, including 36 charges from federal prosecutors in California for fraud, perjury, tax evasion, embezzlement and other financial crimes. The 2 new indictments were filed in Manhattan, and include a set of charges related to his alleged attempts to extort $20 million from Nike.