MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers

The Mirage Hotel & Casino on August 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

MGM Resorts International plans to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers beginning on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The number represents a quarter of the resort giant's U.S. workforce and highlights how the hospitality sector has been ravaged by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The company says it plans to rehire workers once demand for tourism and travel returns.

What they're saying: "While the immediate future remains uncertain, I truly believe that the challenges we face today are not permanent," MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle wrote to employees.

  • "The fundamentals of our industry, our company and our communities will not change. Concerts, sports and awe-inspiring entertainment remain on our horizon."

The big picture: Roughly 33% of U.S. employees furloughed in March at the start of the pandemic were permanently laid off by July, per the Washington Post.

  • The airline industry, restricted by its federal stimulus terms to keep employees on board until Oct. 1, is also facing steep cuts. American said this week that it would lay off 19,000 employees. Delta Airlines plans to furlough 2,000 pilots, and United said in July it would furlough 36,000 employees.

Salesforce to cut 1,000 jobs

Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Salesforce announced on Wednesday it is cutting roughly 1,000 jobs, though it said it continues to hire for some growth areas.

Why it matters: The move comes just a day after the company announced blowout earnings and raised its guidance, sending shares up 26% on Wednesday. Salesforce had also pledged in March not to lay off employees for at least 90 days, but that was five months ago.

Ray LaHood predicts bipartisan push to aid public transit

Axios' Ina Fried (l) and former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.

Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said he expects a bipartisan push in Congress to shore up public transportation during the coronavirus pandemic, as it did for the airlines earlier this year and is under pressure to do again.

The state of play: During an Axios virtual event, LaHood underscored that Americans are using cars, rather than public transit, during COVID-19 pandemic. Public transportation as a result has subsequently seen a massive drop in ridership and revenue along with it.

