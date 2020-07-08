3 hours ago - Economy & Business

United warns employees it may furlough 45% of its U.S. workforce

Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

United Airlines warned its employees on Wednesday of furlough notices going out to 36,000 employees, or about 45% of its U.S. workforce, by October, according to a company memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Demand for air travel has plummeted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite a slight rebound from its lows in April, United's scheduled capacity for July is down 75% compared to the same time last year, per the memo. It expects scheduled capacity for August to be down 65% compared to last year.

What they're saying: "[G]iven the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country, it’s increasingly likely that travel demand will not return to normal until there is a widely available treatment or vaccine," the company wrote.

  • "The reality is that United simply cannot continue at our current payroll level past October 1 in an environment where travel demand is so depressed. And involuntary furloughs come as a last resort, after months of company-wide cost-cutting and capital-raising."

The big picture: The company told employees it was able to stave off the furloughs by cutting costs and raising capital, but leadership had believed for months its workforce was too large to match demand.

  • Not everyone who receives a notice will be laid off, according to the memo. The company expects the need for some layoffs to be offset via "increased participation in new and existing voluntary programs as well as continued discussions with our union partners about creative ways to help reduce furloughs."
  • Under the union contracts, United employees who are furloughed have recall rights when demand returns — meaning they may be able to return to the company in two or three years.

Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 11,892,382 — Total deaths: 545,485 — Total recoveries — 6,488,079Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,016,515 — Total deaths: 131,666 — Total recoveries: 936,476 — Total tested: 36,878,106Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths are rising in hotspots — Déjà vu sets in as testing issues rise and PPE dwindles.
  4. Travel: United warns employees it may furlough 45% of U.S. workforce How the pandemic changed mobility habits, by state.
  5. Education: New York City schools will not fully reopen in fallHarvard and MIT sue Trump administration over rule barring foreign students from online classes.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: A misinformation "infodemic" is here.
Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
1 hour ago - World

The tangled web of Russia's Taliban support

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The alleged Russian campaign to pay the Taliban bounty for U.S. troops' lives represents "a huge escalation" of Russian activities in Afghanistan, but suspected Russian support of the Taliban goes all the way back to the Obama administration, former U.S. intelligence officials told Axios.

The big picture: The bounty scheme, spearheaded by the Russian military intelligence agency commonly known as the GRU, is laid out in information gathered by U.S. intelligence agencies — including intercepts of banking transfer data — and reported in a series of exclusives by the New York Times.

Ursula Perano
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Vindman to retire from military after "retaliation" from Trump impeachment

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who served as a key witness in President Trump's impeachment trial, announced Wednesday that he has moved to retire from the military after 21 years of service amid fears that he will "forever be limited" due to political backlash over his testimony.

The big picture: The president fired Vindman in February as the leading Ukraine expert on the National Security Council for being "insubordinate," but top military leaders including Secretary of Defense Mark Esper claim Vindman had not been politically targeted.

