22 mins ago - Economy & Business

American Airlines says it will cut 19,000 jobs in October

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

American Airlines said it will lay off 19,000 employees in October when the protections on those jobs as a condition for federal aid expire, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: The cuts come amid mass layoffs industrywide for air travel, which has seen demand plummet amid the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines that received help from the government are barred from laying people off until Sept. 30.

  • With the new cuts, American will have shed some 40,000 people from the 140,000-person workforce it had before the pandemic began, per CNBC.
  • Delta Airlines said Monday it will furlough 2,000 of its 11,000 pilots by Oct. 1, and United Airlines said in July it would furlough 36,000 employees by the same date.

What they're saying: “We have come to you many times throughout the pandemic, often with sobering updates on a world none of us could have imagined,” American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and president Robert Isom wrote in a note announcing the cuts to staff.

  • “Today is the hardest message we have had to share so far — the announcement of involuntary staffing reductions effective Oct. 1.”

Go deeper

Axios
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he'll nominate Chad Wolf to be DHS secretary

Chad Wolf Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he will nominate acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to be the permanent head of the agency.

Why it matters: It's been more than 500 days since a Senate-confirmed secretary led the Department of Homeland Security — a record for any administration.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo headline the second night of the RNC tonight.

👀 Highlights from Night 1: Trump's alternative reality.

📸 The big picture: The GOP convention is a Trumpian production.

📝 Between the lines: Trump campaign releases second-term agenda.

🗣️ Schedule: This week's convention speakers.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 23,694,646 — Total deaths: 814,354— Total recoveries: 15,381,104 — Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 5,746,940 — Total deaths: 177,536 — Total recoveries: 2,020,774 — Total tests: 72,889,910Map.
  3. Politics: Sen. Tim Scott: "Mail-in ballots will prove to work out just fine"
  4. Health: What it's like to give convalescent plasma.
  5. Business: What tech is (and isn't) selling during the coronavirus pandemic.
  6. Education: University of Alabama reports 531 COVID-19 cases since in-person classes began.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow