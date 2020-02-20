55 mins ago - Technology

Massive MGM data breach: Guests' personal details posted on hacking site

Rebecca Falconer

The MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

An MGM Resorts security breach last summer resulted in the personal details of 10.6 million guests published on a hacking forum this week, ZDNet first reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: Federal government employees and high-profile guests were affected by the breach, according to analysis by data breach monitoring service Under the Bridge and ZDNet — including officials from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Microsoft staffers and singer Justin Bieber.

  • Analysis of the data found contained email addresses and phone numbers, along with full names, birthdates and addresses, per ZDNet.
  • "Hotel chains and travel companies have been a major target for Chinese espionage, in particular, because of the vast troves of data they store on American executives and government officials with security clearances," the New York Times notes.

What they're saying: MGM confirmed in a statement that it discovered "unauthorized access to a cloud server that contained a limited amount of information for certain previous guests of MGM Resorts." "We are confident that no financial, payment card or password data was involved in this matter," the statement said.

  • An MGM spokesman wouldn't go into specifics on affected guests, but he told Axios via email the "vast majority" of what was posted was data that can be found in the phonebook or an online search and that the "messy" data included "many duplicates."

Go deeper: Cost of the average U.S. data breach tops $8 million

Justice Department indicts 4 Chinese military members for Equifax breach

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Justice Department announced Monday that it indicted four members of China's military in relation to the 2017 Equifax data breach that compromised the data of more than 147 million Americans.

Why it matters: The announcement comes at a fraught time for U.S.-China relations — just weeks after the signing of a critical "phase one" trade deal that ratcheted down economic tension between the two nations — and marks only the second time that the U.S. government has charged Chinese military hackers.

Cellphone tracking everywhere

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Trump administration is using private data to monitor immigration and the border, thanks to a massive database of cellphone records it purchased from private vendors.

Why it matters: Experts are concerned about the scale and use of the data, even if it appears to be on firm legal footing, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Scott Rosenberg

Cybersecurity is a government game

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Forget lone hackers and gangs of digital outlaws: Governments, acting for good and ill, have become the prime movers in the cybersecurity world.

What's happening: Three big stories this week drove home government's central role in a myriad of major breaches, hacks and scams.

