Massive MGM data breach: Guests' personal details posted on hacking site

An MGM Resorts security breach last summer resulted in the personal details of 10.6 million guests published on a hacking forum this week, ZDNet first reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: Federal government employees and high-profile guests were affected by the breach, according to analysis by data breach monitoring service Under the Bridge and ZDNet — including officials from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Microsoft staffers and singer Justin Bieber.

Analysis of the data found contained email addresses and phone numbers, along with full names, birthdates and addresses, per ZDNet.

"Hotel chains and travel companies have been a major target for Chinese espionage, in particular, because of the vast troves of data they store on American executives and government officials with security clearances," the New York Times notes.

What they're saying: MGM confirmed in a statement that it discovered "unauthorized access to a cloud server that contained a limited amount of information for certain previous guests of MGM Resorts." "We are confident that no financial, payment card or password data was involved in this matter," the statement said.

An MGM spokesman wouldn't go into specifics on affected guests, but he told Axios via email the "vast majority" of what was posted was data that can be found in the phonebook or an online search and that the "messy" data included "many duplicates."

Go deeper: Cost of the average U.S. data breach tops $8 million