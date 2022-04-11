Mexicans who voted in a recall election Sunday overwhelmingly cast their ballots in favor of Andrés Manuel López Obrador remaining in office — but turnout was low, according to preliminary results.

Why it matters: The unprecedented election was designed to bolster support for the leftist leader, known as "AMLO," who was on course to secure roughly 90% of the votes, per Reuters.

López Obrador pledged in his 2018 election push to give voters the chance to remove him from office during the second half of his term, Bloomberg notes.

Yes, but: The referendum result will not be binding with a turnout of less than half the 40% threshold — with 17%-18.2% of eligible voters casting their ballots, Reuters reports.

Critics argue that the nearly $80 million spent on the campaign was money wasted and opposition parties were boycotting the vote, according to AP.

Between the lines: Surging prices and López Obrador's failure to control violence in the country had impacted on his his popularity, NPR notes.