Mexican voters back president to stay in power
Mexicans who voted in a recall election Sunday overwhelmingly cast their ballots in favor of Andrés Manuel López Obrador remaining in office — but turnout was low, according to preliminary results.
Why it matters: The unprecedented election was designed to bolster support for the leftist leader, known as "AMLO," who was on course to secure roughly 90% of the votes, per Reuters.
- López Obrador pledged in his 2018 election push to give voters the chance to remove him from office during the second half of his term, Bloomberg notes.
Yes, but: The referendum result will not be binding with a turnout of less than half the 40% threshold — with 17%-18.2% of eligible voters casting their ballots, Reuters reports.
- Critics argue that the nearly $80 million spent on the campaign was money wasted and opposition parties were boycotting the vote, according to AP.
Between the lines: Surging prices and López Obrador's failure to control violence in the country had impacted on his his popularity, NPR notes.