Meta will restrict Russian state media across EU

Ivana Saric

Nick Clegg speaking at a conference in 2020. Photo: Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Facebook parent Meta will restrict access to Russian state media on its platforms across the EU in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Facebook's vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg announced Monday.

Why it matters: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen a day earlier said the EU will ban Russian state media to stop their "toxic and harmful disinformation."

The big picture: "We have received requests from a number of Governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media," Clegg tweeted.

  • "Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time."

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
Updated 18 mins ago - World

UN: Over 520,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled after Russian invasion

Ukrainian refugees waiting outside a bus taking them over the border into neighboring Poland on Feb. 25. Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

More than half a million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighboring countries since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the UN refugee agency said on Twitter Monday, warning that the number is expected to steadily rise.

What they're saying: "I am seriously concerned about the likely and serious escalation in the number of arrivals... We may have just seen the beginning," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told the UN Security Council Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary BasuDave Lawler
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Massive Russian convoy heads toward Kyiv as first round of peace talks ends

A Ukrainian school destroyed in the center of Kharkiv, near the Russian border. Photo: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

As a first round of peace talks concluded at the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday, Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv in the east were continuing to face some of the heaviest shelling of the war thus far, with reports of significant civilian casualties.

The latest: A Russian convoy stretching over 17 miles — comprised of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistics support vehicles — continues to move toward Kyiv from the north, according to satellite imagery from Maxar.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

People protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in New York City. Photo: Ismail Ferdous/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow