Facebook parent Meta will restrict access to Russian state media on its platforms across the EU in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Facebook's vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg announced Monday.

Why it matters: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen a day earlier said the EU will ban Russian state media to stop their "toxic and harmful disinformation."

The big picture: "We have received requests from a number of Governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media," Clegg tweeted.