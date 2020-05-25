2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The wreckage of summer

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

We usually think of Memorial Day as the start of the summer, with all of the fun and relaxation that goes with it — but this one is just going to remind us of all of the plans that have been ruined by the coronavirus.

Why it matters: If you thought it was stressful to be locked down during the spring, just wait until everyone realizes that all the traditional summer activities we've been looking forward to are largely off-limits this year.

For starters, Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the country are being cancelled. That includes the 2020 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C. — which is being replaced by a pre-recorded TV special on the major networks.

  • Lots of Memorial Day sporting events won’t be happening, either. Axios’ Jeff Tracy notes that people will miss the fun of running around all day in the yard and then watching the NBA conference championships at night — or the Indy 500 (which has been moved to late August).

And that’s just the beginning:

  • Vacations and travel are likely to be way down — at least for a while. The tourism industry is already taking a big hit, tour companies are cancelling guided tours around the world, and AAA says it isn’t even making a travel forecast for this Memorial Day given all of the uncertainty.
  • Summer camps are shutting down, unable to make social distancing work. The closures are threatening their survival and depriving kids of the summer adventures they look forward to all year — and leaving stressed-out parents without a break.
  • Think you’re going to get a break from online schooling for your kids? Good luck with that. Some school districts, out of genuine concern for students who are struggling with online education, have announced that anyone who doesn’t get a passing grade this spring will get an “incomplete” — but that means they may have to do makeup work over the summer.
  • Neighborhood pools aren't opening, since public pools aren’t safe.
  • Movie theaters may or may not reopen, as they struggle with the decision of whether it’s financially viable to do so during the slow lifting of lockdown orders, per Axios’ Sara Fischer.
  • July 4th celebrations have been canceled in some major cities. While fireworks shows may still happen in some places, watching them with friends on lawns, beaches and rooftops will likely be discouraged.
  • August is usually a prime season for weddings — and most of those will likely be on hold or celebrated virtually.

It could get even worse — because this summer's conditions are the perfect recipe for a crime wave, as Axios managing editor Jennifer Kingson notes.

  • Take hot temperatures, add a lot of restless people who have lost their jobs, and then factor in police officers who need to observe social distancing guidelines whenever possible.
  • The New York Post reports: "Coronavirus crime worries are making New Yorkers want guns."

There are a few bright spots. Remember drive-in movie theaters? Maybe not, but they’re going through a bit of a revival — including a drive-in movie night Saturday at Cooper’s Beach in Southampton, N.Y., Bloomberg reports.

  • AAA reports that online travel bookings have been rising “modestly” since mid-April — a sign that Americans are getting a bit more confident about traveling, at least on road trips.
  • TravelPass, an online travel agency, is beginning to see an uptick in hotel reservations — but mostly for people staying within their own state, Axios' Joann Muller reports.
  • And for what it’s worth, gas prices are cheap when people are ready to travel. The national gas price average was $1.87 at the start of the Memorial Day work week, per AAA — the lowest prices since 2003.

The bottom line: Where are we on that vaccine?

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 5,428,605 — Total deaths: 345,375 — Total recoveries — 2,179,408Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 1,643,499 — Total deaths: 97,722 — Total recoveries: 366,736 — Total tested: 14,163,915Map.
  3. World: White House announces travel restrictions on Brazil Over 100 cases in Germany tied to single day of church services.
  4. Public health: Officials are urging Americans to wear masks over Memorial Day.
  5. Economy: White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett says it's possible the unemployment rate could still be in double digits by November's election.
  6. Federal government: Trump attacks a Columbia University study that suggests earlier lockdown could have saved 36,000 American lives.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The CDC is warning of potentially "aggressive rodent behavior" amid a rise in reports of rat activity in several areas, as the animals search further for food while Americans stay home more during the coronavirus pandemic.

By the numbers: More than 97,700 people have died from COVID-19 and over 1.6 million have tested positive in the U.S. Over 366,700 Americans have recovered and more than 14.1 million tests have been conducted.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Japan's economy minister outlined plans on Monday to end the nationwide state of emergency as the number of new novel coronavirus cases continues to decline to fewer than 50 a day, per Bloomberg. Japan has reported 16,550 cases and 820 deaths.

By the numbers: Over 5.4 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Monday, and more than 2.1 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 13.7 million tests). The U.K. is reporting over 36,800 deaths from the coronavirus — the most fatalities outside the U.S.

