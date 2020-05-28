49 mins ago - Health

A reality check on Medicare's new insulin coverage

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A new type of a Medicare prescription drug plan will cap insulin costs at $35 per month for people who have diabetes. The Trump administration and every industry group were quick to hype the model as a win for everyone.

Reality check: Medicare's new model will bring some financial relief next year to patients who are struggling to afford their insulin. But experts say it doesn't change actual prices and gives cover to avoid more serious drug pricing reforms during the coronavirus pandemic.

The basics: Companies that sell Medicare drug plans can offer "enhanced" benefits that reduce how much people have to pay at the pharmacy.

  • However, based on complex rules within Medicare's drug coverage gap, these enhanced plans don't receive the full 70% discount paid by insulin manufacturers.
  • As a result, these plans don't offer enhanced benefits in the coverage gap, and that forces some seniors to pay high out-of-pocket sums for their drugs.

Driving the news: A new project through the Affordable Care Act's Innovation Center will allow these types of plans to receive the 70% discount if they cap monthly insulin costs, starting in 2021.

Yes, but: This only applies to insulin. People with diabetes often have to take other expensive medications, which won't get lower copays.

  • The model also doesn't affect the list or net price of any insulin.
  • An out-of-pocket cap means higher premiums for other beneficiaries and taxpayers, which Medicare chief Seema Verma acknowledged.

The big picture: Insulin has been one of the most politically charged medications, as people have died from rationing their insulin due to cost. But the health care industry wouldn't have endorsed this idea if companies didn't think there would be some payoff.

  • Health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers like it because they get to beef up drug benefits for people while taking on less financial risk. "It's a marketing tool to drive enrollment" to all of their private Medicare plans, according to a health care lobbyist.
  • The big insulin manufacturers like it, and have signed up for the program, because it's a relatively small amount of money they will have to pay ($250 million over five years is a pittance to the billions of dollars of annual insulin revenue). In exchange, they get a political talking point and could see higher sales if fewer seniors ration their insulin.

The bottom line: "If I were in the industry and didn't want to see a larger reform package, this is one way to take some heat off," said Stacie Dusetzina, a health policy researcher at Vanderbilt who studies Medicare's prescription drug program.

Go deeper: The boom times of insulin sales

Go deeper

Biden's virtual-convention dry run in Texas

A virtual Biden appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Joe Biden will help close out the Texas Democratic Party's all-virtual convention next week as one of the event’s major speakers.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is changing conventions as we know them. Given Texas' size, the event could serve as a test run of sorts for large-scale virtual events, as planners consider whether at least some aspects of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in August should be virtual.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Tech trend bleeds megacities, boosts heartland

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The top U.S. megacities boasting the highest economic growth and biggest talent-attracting companies may start losing people to other cities, thanks to the remote-work wave brought on by the coronavirus.

Why it matters: With more people finding long-term flexibility to work from anywhere, they have less reason to live in the most expensive cities like New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle. That could create a wave of rising-star cities that have already begun to attract people looking for a better quality of life.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow39 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus still has a foothold in the South

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Overall, new coronavirus infections in the U.S. are on the decline. But a small handful of states, mainly clustered in the South, aren't seeing any improvement.

The big picture: Our progress, nationwide, is of course good news. But it's fragile progress, and it’s not universal. Stubborn pockets of infection put lives at risk, and they can spread, especially as state lockdowns continue to ease.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow48 mins ago - Health