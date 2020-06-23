50 mins ago - Health

Black Medicare patients 4 times more likely to be hospitalized with coronavirus

A medical team with a coronavirus patient in a Stamford Hospital intensive care unit in Stamford, Connecticut, in April. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Black Americans enrolled in Medicare have been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus at four times the rate of their white counterparts. And Hispanics on Medicare have been hospitalized roughly twice as much as white people.

Why it matters: The federal Medicare data, published on Monday, confirms what has been indicated anecdotally and in studies: The pandemic is disproportionately affecting people of color in a major way.

  • Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement, "The disparities in the data reflect longstanding challenges facing minority communities and low income older adults, many of whom face structural challenges to their health that go far beyond what is traditionally considered 'medical.'"

By the numbers: From January 1 to May 16, more than 325,000 Medicare recipients were diagnosed with COVID-19, the CMS report states. Nearly 110,000 of those were hospitalized. 

  • Black Americans on Medicare made up 465 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 enrollees.
  • The CMS noted the rate is also high for Hispanic people — 258 hospitalizations per 100,000.
  • Asian Americans were "about one-and-a-half times more likely than whites to be hospitalized for COVID-19," AP notes. The rate for white people is 123 per 100,000.

Of note: The CMS found people enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid have a higher rate of coronavirus hospitalizations. (473 hospitalizations per 100,000 beneficiaries, compared to 112 hospitalizations per 100,000 for those enrolled only in Medicare.)

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Top World Health Organization official Mike Ryan said Monday coronavirus cases are soaring "because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time and across the whole world."

The big picture: Ryan said the surge in Latin America, and Brazil in particular, was "worrying." "Some of that increase may be attributed to increased testing," he said. "But we do not believe that this is a testing phenomenon."

Florida surpasses 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

People at a beach near Miami Beach, Florida, on June 16. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

Florida passed 100,000 reported coronavirus cases on Monday, while the state's virus death toll rose to 3,173, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Why it matters: It's the seventh state to pass the 100,000 case milestone since the start of the pandemic, joining New York, California, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas and Massachusetts. Florida's outbreak is one of several that has worsened in recent weeks as its government has eased lockdown restrictions, though there has also been an increase in testing.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Increases in new novel coronavirus cases were reported in 29 U.S. states and territories on Monday, but officials are pushing ahead with reopening local economies, the Washington Post reports.

Zoom in: Florida passed 100,000 reported COVID-19 cases on Monday, while the state's virus death toll rose to 3,173. Seven states now have more than 100,000 reported cases since the pandemic began.

