Medicare proposes covering controversial Alzheimer's drug, with restrictions

Bob Herman

Aduhelm's list price for the average patient is more than $28,000 per year. Photo: Biogen

Medicare has proposed covering the controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, but only for patients who enroll in a randomized clinical study.

Why it matters: Medicare is sending a signal to the pharmaceutical industry that Aduhelm — an IV medication with unproven clinical benefit, serious side effects and a $28,000 annual price tag — and other Alzheimer's drugs must show they work to gain Medicare's full coverage and payment.

Details: Under the proposal, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services would oversee the clinical trials, under what's called a "coverage with evidence development."

  • Patients could only have mild Alzheimer's, not later stages of the brain disease, and the study's population would have to be diverse and representative of the general population.
  • Medicare does not cover "beta amyloid" PET scans, a test that measures a brain plaque that these drugs target and eliminate, but Medicare would cover one of these tests for enrolling patients.

The bottom line: Through this pathway, CMS is trying to answer whether Aduhelm and other similar drugs lead to a "statistically significant and clinically meaningful difference in decline in cognition and function" and determine how severe the side effects of the drugs are.

  • Flashback: Biogen actively did not conduct another clinical trial that could have answered these questions, and the FDA did not push Biogen to conduct it, so now taxpayers will be covering the tab.

Keep in mind: This is the preliminary decision, and the drug's price, by law, had no bearing on the outcome.

  • The final decision on Aduhelm will be published by April 11, and it could differ greatly from this decision.
  • For example, in 2019, CMS initially said the cancer treatment CAR-T would only be covered in an "approved clinical study."
  • The agency then switched gears in the final decision and decided to cover CAR-T fully without those parameters.

Bob Herman
Jan 10, 2022 - Health

Biden administration wants Medicare to reconsider premium hike

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Because Biogen lowered the price of Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm by 50%, the federal government should "reassess" the large pending increase on Medicare's 2022 premiums that cover physician and outpatient care, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement today.

Why it matters: The historically high Medicare premium hike, during a midterm election year, was due in large part to Aduhelm's high price tag.

Hope King, author of Closer
8 mins ago - Economy & Business

Powell faces management of an economy he helped create

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

Jerome Powell’s second term as Federal Reserve chair will be defined by his response to the economy he helped create.

Why it matters: Powell's job will be harder in many ways than when the Fed was focused on just keeping the country afloat at the onset of the pandemic.

Noah Bressner
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden backs filibuster changes to pass voting rights bill

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Tuesday threw his support behind changing the Senate's filibuster rules in an effort to pass voting rights legislation.

Driving the news: "I believe the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass the voting rights bill, debate them, vote, let the majority prevail," Biden said in a major speech in Atlanta. "And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rule, including getting rid of the filibuster for this."

