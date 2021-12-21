Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Aduhelm gets a discount, but still lacks proof it works

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The slow rollout and widespread public criticism of Aduhelm forced Biogen to put the Alzheimer's drug on the discount rack, cutting Aduhelm's list price in half.

Yes, but: Aduhelm still retails at more than $28,000, before discounts, and there is no new evidence showing the drug slows the decline of memory and brain function.

Driving the news: Aduhelm's price cut comes less than a week after the European Medicines Agency — the FDA of the European Union — rejected the drug on the grounds that there is no definitive proof it works.

  • "Although Aduhelm reduces amyloid beta in the brain, the link between this effect and clinical improvement had not been established," the EMA said. "Results from the main studies were conflicting and did not show overall that Aduhelm was effective at treating adults with early-stage Alzheimer's disease."
  • The price cut also comes a month after the U.S. government said it would raise Medicare premiums for seniors next year due in part to Aduhelm's high costs, and now some patient advocates are asking Medicare to lower those premiums in light of the price cut.
  • Biogen said in a news release the "reduced price is part of the company's ongoing commitment to further inform treatment choice."

Between the lines: Aduhelm's $28,200 price tag is still roughly 10 times higher than what some experts believe is fair, based on the clinical evidence to date.

  • That clinical evidence continues to point toward unclear benefits and potential harm to the brain, and the confirmatory trial won't produce new data until 2026 at the earliest, Biogen said last week.
  • The medical community also is still pushing for clinical trial results to be published in a journal.

The bottom line: "Unfortunately a year-end Christmas sale does not diminish the risk of brain swelling/microbleeds or enhance the non-existent clinical efficacy," tweeted Madhav Thambisetty, a neurologist at the National Institutes of Health who served on the FDA's expert panel that recommended against Aduhelm's approval.

Go deeper

Bob Herman
18 hours ago - Health

Biogen cuts price of Aduhelm in half

Biogen is slashing Aduhelm's price. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Biogen is lowering the list price of its controversial Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm, from an average of $56,000 per year to $28,200.

Why it matters: The decision is a quick reversal from October, when CEO Michel Vounatsos said Biogen had no plans to lower Aduhelm's price because "price doesn't come up as the first worry."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
8 mins ago - World

Why U.S. giants keep caving to China

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Chinese government increasingly is using its economic weight to reshape global behavior and strengthen its own authoritarianism. And democratic governments have left companies to fend for themselves.

Why it matters: Global businesses and nonprofits learned the hard way this year that taking a stand for democratic values can cause massive revenue losses in the Chinese market.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
8 mins ago - Health

What to do about Omicron over the holidays

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As Americans prepare to gather this holiday season, health care experts say even the boosted will still need to be careful, thanks to Omicron.

The big picture: With vacations planned, hospitals already overwhelmed and a stunningly transmissible new variant that can even cause breakthrough infections in the boosted, experts fear record cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the horizon.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow