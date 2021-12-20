Biogen is lowering the list price of its controversial Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm, from an average of $56,000 per year to $28,200.

Why it matters: The decision is a quick reversal from October, when CEO Michel Vounatsos said Biogen had no plans to lower Aduhelm's price because "price doesn't come up as the first worry."

The big picture: Aduhelm's rollout has tanked.