The U.S. Department of Agriculture is asking its meat inspector employees to obtain protective gear for themselves — despite a national shortage — after an employee died from the novel coronavirus, Politico first reported.

Why it matters: USDA meat inspectors are responsible for checking product safety and labeling, but virtually all 8,000 of them have been left without face masks. The department is offering single $50 reimbursements for inspectors who obtain their own face masks.

Unions say the department has a responsibility to ensure workers have ample gear to keep themselves.

And meat packing plants often face close employee proximities, meaning social distancing is limited.

America is also at threat of a potential meat shortage due to factories shutting down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., last week was the largest single hotspot of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

What they're saying: "FSIS must maintain inspection of all meat, poultry, and egg products to ensure Americans continue to have a safe food supply during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic," a USDA spokesperson told Axios.