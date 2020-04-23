14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Agriculture Department says meat inspectors responsible for protective gear

Ursula Perano

Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is asking its meat inspector employees to obtain protective gear for themselves — despite a national shortage — after an employee died from the novel coronavirus, Politico first reported.

Why it matters: USDA meat inspectors are responsible for checking product safety and labeling, but virtually all 8,000 of them have been left without face masks. The department is offering single $50 reimbursements for inspectors who obtain their own face masks.

  • Unions say the department has a responsibility to ensure workers have ample gear to keep themselves.
  • And meat packing plants often face close employee proximities, meaning social distancing is limited.

America is also at threat of a potential meat shortage due to factories shutting down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • A Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., last week was the largest single hotspot of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

What they're saying: "FSIS must maintain inspection of all meat, poultry, and egg products to ensure Americans continue to have a safe food supply during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic," a USDA spokesperson told Axios.

  • "USDA and CDC, in conjunction with other federal, state, and local partners, are working together to identify, coordinate, and, where requested, help provide guidance on worker safety best practices and facilitate the continuity of operations of packing plants and other entities that are part of the food supply chain critical infrastructure."

Fadel Allassan

Tyson Meats closes Waterloo, Iowa, plant in latest pork shutdown

Meat shelves lay empty at a supermarket in Saugus, Mass. on March 13, 2020. Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, is suspending operations at its largest pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa, the company announced on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The closure "further contributes to the disruption of the nation’s pork supply," per the company. It comes as the meat industry has slowed production, leading to price increases, as plant workers across the country have fallen ill with the coronavirus.

Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus has hit American farmers from all sides

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. farmers are fighting for their livelihoods as the coronavirus pandemic slashes commodity values, cuts off supply chains and closes markets around the globe to their products.

Why it matters: Farmers are at the center of industries being hardest hit by the virus and states' stay-at-home orders.

Rebecca Falconer

Nurses stage PPE protest outside White House

Registered nurses who are members of National Nurses United, protest in front of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A group of registered nurses rallied outside the White House Tuesday to read out the names of colleagues killed by the novel coronavirus and demand the mass production of personal protective equipment.

Why it matters: Medical institutions and governments are scrambling to stretch limited inventories amid a PPE shortage. The National Nurses United, the largest nurses union in the U.S., of which the protesting nurses are members, said in a statement "tens of thousands of health care workers nationwide" were infected with COVID-19 because of a lack of PPE.

