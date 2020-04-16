South Dakota pork plant becomes largest coronavirus hot spot in U.S.

A Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., is the largest single hotspot of coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: At least 644 cases of the virus have been traced back to the plant, and its sick employees make up around 44% of the state's diagnoses.

The plant, which accounts for 4–5% of all pork production in the U.S. and employs approximately 3,700 workers, closed last week.

Many of Smithfield's employees are non-English speaking immigrants, though Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said hospitals in the city have translators that can help screen patients, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports.

The big picture: Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have traveled to the city to assess how the outbreak spiraled out of control.

Sioux Falls is the state's largest city with a population of around 190,750.

Despite the outbreak, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has refused to order residents to stay at home, NBC reports.

The plant was staffed with essential workers, so a stay-at-home order would not necessarily have prevented the outbreak at the plant.

The South Dakota Department of Health coronavirus models project that 30% of the state’s population is expected to contract the virus, the Leader reports.

The state has so far reported 1,168 cases and 6 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

