Data: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Chart: Harry Stevens/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday confirmed another 25 cases of measles last week, with Ohio and Alaska now reporting their first 2019 infections.

Why it matters: America is continuing its trek toward losing the "measles elimination status" it's had since 2000, with the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1992."The loss of elimination status would be a huge blow for the nation and erase the hard work done by all levels of public health," CDC spokesperson Jason McDonald tells Axios. "The measles elimination goal, first announced in 1966 and accomplished in 2000, was a monumental task."