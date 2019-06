Four 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls signed a letter on Tuesday calling on McDonald’s to do more to address sexual harassment allegations.

Details: Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are among 8 senators, led by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), to sign the letter to McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook expressing concern about "unsafe and intolerable work conditions" at the company.