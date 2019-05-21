25 new sexual harassment charges brought against McDonald's

Details: The new charges include "claims of groping, indecent exposure, propositions for sex, and lewd comments by supervisors," per NBC. One attorney said that some of the workers coming forward with complaints of sexual harassment were as young as 16 or 17 at the time of the incidents.

Young workforces are more vulnerable to harassment, according to the EEOC. McDonald's reports that "the average age of an 'hourly-paid' employee is 20."

The bottom line: McDonald's claims it is developing anti-harassment measures, but employees at Tuesday's announcement said they have seen no evidence of any changes. Workers are demanding that the company "sit down with them to chart a path forward to end sexual harassment at the company's restaurants once and for all," according to a TIME'S UP press release on Tuesday.

