25 new sexual harassment charges brought against McDonald's

25 McDonald's employees have filed sexual harassment charges against their employer, as announced on Tuesday by the ACLU, the labor group Fight for $15 and TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund, NBC reports.
The big picture: These new complaints and lawsuits indicate a growing problem in McDonald's restaurants. Last year, the fast-food chain's employees in 8 states filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), alleging they faced sexual harassment, lewd comments and retaliation on the job.