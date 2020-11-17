Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

McConnell warns U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan would be "humiliating"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell duringa a news conference in Washington, D.C., this month. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday warned that a "rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan now would hurt our allies and delight the people who wish us harm."

Why it matters: McConnell's Senate floor remarks mark a rare public difference of opinion with President Trump, who's spoken of his desire to swiftly withdraw American troops from Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Driving the news: Axios' Jonathan Swan reported last Wednesday President Trump's administration plans to accelerate the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Middle East and Afghanistan before the end of his presidency in January.

  • Two days later, Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said in a memo to military members "it's time to come home."
  • "[W]e remain committed to finishing the war that Al Qaida brought to our shores in 2001. ... but this is the critical phase in which we transition our efforts from a leadership to supporting role," he added. "All wars must end."

What he's saying: McConnell likened a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan to the American defense forces in 1975 leaving Saigon, now Ho Chi Minh City, after the Vietnam War, which he said was "humiliating."

  • "We're playing a limited ... but important role in defending American national security and American interests against terrorists who would like nothing more than for the most powerful force for good in the world to simply pick up our ball and go home. They would love that," McConnell said.
  • "The consequences of a premature American exit would likely be even worse than President Obama's withdrawal from Iraq back in 2011, which fuelled the rise of ISIS and a new round of global terrorism."

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
1 hour ago - World

Rich countries are taking the vaccine fast lane. Others could wait years

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The vaccine breakthroughs from Pfizer and Moderna are incredible news, for a small sliver of the world.

The big picture: Wealthy countries like the U.S. have secured their access to those vaccines and others and are increasingly confident they'll begin mass vaccination this spring. But according to research from Duke University's Global Health Institute, there likely won't be enough doses to cover the entire global population until 2024.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scooter Braun sells Taylor Swift masters to Shamrock Capital

Taylor Swift performing at the rammy Awards in 2016. Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP Photo via Getty Images.

Los Angeles-based private equity firm Shamrock Capital is the mystery buyer of Taylor Swift's master recordings for her first six albums.

Between the lines: Swift has been feuding with music magnate Braun since he acquired her former record label, Big Machine, and its assets last year. It's unclear if this new transaction will satisfy Swift, who did not participate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tesla to join S&P 500 as its biggest new member ever

People look at electric vehicles at a Tesla store in Shanghai, China. Photo: Yan Daming/VCG via Getty Images

Tesla will join the S&P 500, the index's committee said on Monday.

Why it matters: After years of ineligibility, one of the most valuable U.S. companies by market cap (and the most valuable automaker in the world) is joining the main benchmark of the stock market as its biggest new member ever.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow