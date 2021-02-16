Sign up for our daily briefing

McConnell may weigh in on Republican primaries

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves his office and walks to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 8. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) indicated in a Wall Street Journal interview Monday that he may become involved in the Republican primaries for the 2022 midterms.

Why it matters: McConnell and the GOP will have to balance candidates aligned with former President Trump, who remains popular among Republican voters, and those more likely to win seats in contested states.

  • Democrats regained control of the Senate after winning twin runoffs in Georgia, after Trump made baseless electoral fraud claims and phoned the state's top elections official to ask him to "find" enough votes change the result.
  • "Georgia was a fiasco," is how McConnell summed it up to the WSJ. "We all know why that happened.

What else he's saying: McConnell told the Journal that to retake the Senate, Republicans had to get "candidates who can actually win in November."

  • "That may or may not involve trying to affect the outcome of the primaries," he said.
  • "I personally don’t care what kind of Republican they are, what kind of lane they consider themselves in. What I care about is electability."

Of note: McConnell said he hadn't ruled out the prospect that Trump "may well be supporting good candidates."

  • "I'm not assuming that, to the extent the former president wants to continue to be involved, he won’t be a constructive part of the process," McConnell said.

Glen Johnson
Feb 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

McConnell's two-step portends challenge for Biden and Schumer

Mitch McConnell leaving the Senate Chamber on Saturday. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

With his words and deeds, Mitch McConnell has shown how to retain power when you no longer hold it.

Why it matters: Perhaps the most powerful Senate leader since LBJ, McConnell sets the chamber’s agenda whether in the majority or, as he is now, the minority. This reality has huge consequences as President Biden pushes for coronavirus relief, confirmation of his nominees and legislation crucial to Democrats' popularity ahead of midterms.

Orion Rummler
Feb 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Raskin: "We have no regrets" on impeachment strategy

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin on Feb 13. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Democrats "have no regrets at all" about their approach to former President Trump's second impeachment trial, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said on Sunday's "Meet the Press."

Driving the news: Trump was acquitted on Saturday when the Senate failed to reach a two-thirds majority vote necessary to convict. However, seven Republicans joined Democrats to vote "guilty" making the final 57-43 vote the most bipartisan margin in favor of conviction in history.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated Feb 13, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The Senate acquits Trump

Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images

The Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict former President Trump on charges of high crimes and misdemeanors, with a final vote of 57-43 cementing his acquittal.

Why it matters: Seven Senate Republicans voted ‘guilty,’ the most bipartisan margin in favor of conviction in history.

