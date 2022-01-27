Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday urged President Biden "not to outsource" his nominee to succeed Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer "to the radical left."
What he's saying: "Looking ahead — the American people elected a Senate that is evenly split at 50-50. To the degree that President Biden received a mandate, it was to govern from the middle, steward our institutions, and unite America," McConnell said in a statement.
- The Kentucky senator also congratulated Breyer on his decision to retire from the bench, saying that he "commands respect and affection across the legal world, including from those who disagree with his judicial philosophy and conclusions in cases."
- "Justice Breyer’s commitment to the importance of a nonpartisan, non-politicized judiciary has been especially admirable."
The big picture: Biden said Thursday that he plans to announce his nominee before the end of February. The president added that he will follow through with his campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman, saying "it's long overdue."
- Early speculation on who the nominee will be has focused on two highly accomplished Black female judges: D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, Axios' Sam Baker writes.
What we're watching: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday vowed to confirm Biden's nominated replacement "with all deliberate speed."