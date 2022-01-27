President Biden on Thursday said he will announce the nominee for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's replacement by the end of February.

Driving the news: Biden also affirmed that he will nominate a Black woman to replace Breyer, saying "it's long overdue."

"I've made no decision except one: The person I will nominate will be someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court," Biden said, standing alongside Breyer.

"In the end, I will nominate a historic candidate, someone who is worthy of Justice Breyer's legacy," he added.

The big picture: Breyer on Thursday formally announced his retirement from the Supreme Court, saying it will take effect when the court "rises for the summer recess (typically late June or early July) assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed."

Biden pledged during the 2020 campaign to make a Black woman his first Supreme Court nominee.

