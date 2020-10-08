McConnell says he hasn't been to White House since August due to COVID-19 practices

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday told reporters in Kentucky that he hasn't been to the White House since Aug. 6 due to their handling of COVID-19 precautions.

What he's saying: "My impression was their approach to how to handle this was different from mine and what I insisted we do in the Senate, which was to wear a mask and practice social distancing," McConnell said.

Why it matters: McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the Trump administration had — until recently — been negotiating the next coronavirus stimulus package. In-person talks would typically be used to catalyze policymaking.

The White House has been relatively laissez faire about masks and has not imposed strict social distancing. Currently there are more than two dozen cases of coronavirus linked to the White House.

McConnell's COVID-19 status had been in question since the White House outbreak began last week. Trump, first lady Melania Trump and numerous staff members have tested positive.

Having last visited the White House in August puts McConnell well out of reach of Trump's positive coronavirus test — although some of the leader's Senate colleagues have tested positive in the past week.

The big picture: Trump says he is done with stimulus negotiations until after the election and has instructed McConnell to instead focus on confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.