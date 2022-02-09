Two white attorneys who made global headlines in 2020 when they pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis were disciplined by the Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for Missouri's Senate seat, and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, had their law licenses suspended by the court, but this was stayed on the condition they do a year's probation.

Flashback: The personal injury attorneys pleaded guilty last year to one count of fourth-degree assault after pointing guns at anti-racism protesters outside their St. Louis mansion in July 2020, but they were later pardoned by Missouri's governor.

What they're saying: Mark McCloskey told AP he was disappointed with the court's decision but would comply with the order.