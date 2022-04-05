McCarthy’s Cawthorn episode shows what he won’t tolerate

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Kevin McCarthy’s recent showdown with Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) has revealed the House minority leader's clear red line in punishing members: whether the entire conference — especially those on the far-right — has his back.

Why it matters: McCarthy's forthright and public condemnation of Cawthorn — after lesser actions against Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) — offer a glimpse into how he'd lead the party as House speaker.

McCarthy's willing to take risks when he knows he has political cover from the most outspoken House Republican members.

He backtracked, for example, when he got blowback for criticizing former President Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

A McCarthy spokesman declined comment.

Behind the scenes: Rather than keep his tense, closed-door conversation with Cawthorn private — as he's done with past controversies — McCarthy blasted the 26-year-old member both privately and publicly and left open the opportunity to take future action against him.

He took the more aggressive approach only after it was clear the majority of his members not only welcomed such a move but demanded it.

The strategy is in line with McCarthy's innate attempts to make everyone in his conference happy — something that's burned him in the past.

What we're hearing: McCarthy felt emboldened to take a hardline approach with Cawthorn after members aired their grievances during two tense meetings last week, sources familiar with his decision tell Axios.

Multiple conservative members slammed Cawthorn during a House Freedom Caucus (HFC) meeting last Monday for claiming his Republican colleagues have done cocaine and invited him to orgies.

Several other House GOP members then demanded action during a full conference meeting last Tuesday.

The backdrop: McCarthy has cautiously avoided taking action against his right-wing members when they've stoked controversy.

McCarthy has repeatedly called out Greene and Gosar — but it was Democrats who ousted them from committees.

He also defended Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) when Democrats accused her of Islamophobia for implying Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is a suicide bomber.

Two clear differences between these members and Cawthorn, leadership sources say, is that:

Cawthorn's remarks implicated fellow House GOP members. The conference was virtually united in taking action against Cawthorn, whereas Greene, Gosar and Boebert still had support from many conservative members — including those in the HFC.

Those HFC and hard-right fringe members will be crucial to ensuring McCarthy has a smooth ascent to speaker, should Republicans take back the House majority in November.

Between the lines: McCarthy's rebukes of members who go after Republicans are often more pointed and backed up by concrete action.

After initially supporting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) over her vote to impeach Trump, he eventually joined in the effort to oust her from leadership.

That decision came after it was clear the majority of House Republicans wanted her gone following her repeated criticism of Trump.

What they're saying: "I think it’s smart. He’s being shrewd," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said of McCarthy's strategy of taking the conference's temperature before acting.