Rep. McCarthy to require masks at Republican conference

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wearing a mask on July 2. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will require his GOP colleagues to wear face masks for a conference next Tuesday to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in Congress, Bloomberg first reported and McCarthy's team confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: McCarthy upped his past recommendation that lawmakers wear masks to a requirement this week. Democrats previously complained that some Republicans were appearing on the House floor and in committees without face coverings, threatening not to recognize members who refused to mask up in session.

Those attending the in-person Republican-only conference next week will receive temperature checks at the door and be required to wear masks and maintain social distance.

  • However, not all 197 House Republicans can attend the meeting because of social distancing measures. Only 131 members can RSVP.

The big picture: Congressional Republicans have started advocating for face coverings and rigorous COVID-19 testing as case counts are increasing in several states, including Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Jul 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump dons face mask during Walter Reed visit

Trump wearing a face mask in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on July 11. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump wore a face mask during his Saturday visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to AP.

Why it matters: This is the first known occasion the president has appeared publicly with a facial covering as recommended by health officials since the coronavirus pandemic began, AP writes.

Jul 15, 2020 - Health

A consensus is finally emerging on masks

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Four months after the first lockdowns, there's a real possibility of a nationwide consensus on face masks.

Why it matters: As is increasingly the case in our fractured society, states and businesses led the way, finally followed by the federal government.

Jul 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Feinstein proposes withholding relief funds from states without mask mandates

Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said in a statement Thursday that she will introduce an amendment to the Senate's next coronavirus stimulus bill that would withhold federal relief funds from states that do not require people to wear masks in public.

Why it matters: While several states have mandated face coverings in the last two weeks as new coronavirus infections surge across the country, 22 states currently have not issued statewide mask mandates for public settings.

