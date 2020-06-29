41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Clyburn says House coronavirus committee won't recognize members who don't wear masks

Rep. James Clyburn. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House's select committee on the coronavirus crisis will not recognize members who do not wear a mask while in session, Chair James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told his Republican colleagues in a letter sent Monday.

The big picture: The move comes after every Republican in the committee did not wear a mask at last Friday's hearing, despite being warned to do so prior to the meeting, according to Clyburn.

  • Clyburn said that those members who prefer to not wear masks can participate remotely.

The big picture: While members of Congress are required to wear masks at committee hearings, they have become something of a partisan marker — igniting a divide especially among Republicans, many of whom argue the requirements infringe on personal liberties.

What he's saying: "Masks save lives. As members of Congress, we have a responsibility to protect our colleagues, our staffs, our witnesses, the Capitol Police, and custodial and other frontline workers from potentially deadly exposure to the coronavirus," Clyburn wrote.

  • "My Republican colleagues' refusal to wear masks is perplexing because you have asked repeatedly to hold in-person hearings, and you assured me that this could be done safely. In response, I told you that I would work in good faith to hold in-person hearings if we could do so safely and consistent with the Attending Physician’s guidelines."
  • “Going forward, as long as the Attending Physician’s requirement to wear masks is in place, I will not recognize any member of this Subcommittee to participate in person in any Subcommittee meeting or hearing unless the member is wearing a mask and strictly adheres to the Attending Physician’s guidance."

Updated 8 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The world hit two grim global coronavirus milestones on Sunday — 10 million confirmed cases and 500,000 deaths.

The big picture: The pandemic's spread looks to be intensifying around the globe, bringing closer a worst-case scenario in which many of developing countries are left with deep and long-lasting economic damage.

18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence event featured choir of over 100 people performing without masks

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A choir of more than 100 people performed without masks at an event featuring Vice President Mike Pence at First Baptist Church in Texas on Sunday, CNN reports.

Why it matters: A May study from the CDC warned about the danger of "superspreader" events after 87% of a 122-person choir in Washington state tested positive for the coronavirus. "The act of singing, itself, might have contributed to transmission through emission of aerosols, which is affected by loudness of vocalization," the report found.

Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 10,178,547 — Total deaths: 502,589 — Total recoveries — 5,164,648Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,550,848 — Total deaths: 125,824 — Total recoveries: 685,164 — Total tested: 30,988,013Map.
  3. Public health: Gilead sets price for remdesivir — HHS secures 500,000 doses of remdesivir.
  4. World: Israel defense minister Benny Gantz told Trump administration aides that fighting pandemic is more important than annexing parts of the West Bank.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the end of cash.
