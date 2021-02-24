House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) publicly contradicted one another at a press conference Wednesday over whether former President Trump should speak at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Why it matters: The divergence between the No. 1 and No. 3 House Republican shows the stark divide in the leadership ranks of the Republican Party in a post-Trump era.

The big picture: While some mainstream GOP leaders, like Cheney and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), want nothing to do with Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, others like McCarthy are trying to preserve allegiance from the Trump base.

Cheney was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party after voting to impeach Trump over his role in inciting the Capitol attack in January.

McCarthy, meanwhile, said on Jan. 13 that Trump "bears responsibility" for the attack, but has since visited the former president in Florida and recommitted his support.

What they're saying: Asked if Trump should speak at the GOP-mega conference, McCarthy quickly responded: "Yes he should.

Cheney demurred, stating: "That's up to CPAC. I've been clear in my views about President Trump and the extent to which, following Jan. 6, I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country."

McCarthy paused for a moment before concluding light-heartedly: "On that high note, thank you all very much."

