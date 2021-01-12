Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

McCarthy: "Undisputedly" no evidence Antifa participated in deadly Capitol siege

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on a conference call with members Monday that there is "undisputedly" no evidence that people linked to Antifa participated in last week's deadly siege on the Capitol, per sources on the call, and told members he had urged President Trump to call President-elect Biden after Trump promised a transfer of power.

Driving the news: Earlier Monday, McCarthy sent a letter to rank and file House Republicans, saying he remains opposed to impeaching Trump over his actions around last week's deadly Capitol siege, and laid out other responses lawmakers could make, including censure.

Between the lines: McCarthy is now trying to navigate how to bridge the factions within the party following Wednesday's siege at the Capitol, and is treading carefully by telling members Trump is partially to blame for what happened without condemning him outright.

What he's saying: "Having spoken to so many of you, I know we are all taking time to process the events of that day. Please know I share your anger and your pain," McCarthy wrote in his letter to members.

  • "In the same breath, I have also heard profound resolve from our conference in the face of this evil. From the dean of the House to our new members who were just sworn in a week ago, you feel an even deeper sense of service and move forward with a renewed clarity of purpose—both for our shared principles and for the future of our nation," he added.
  • "Personally, I continue to believe that an impeachment at this time would have the opposite effect of bringing our country together when we need to get America back on a path towards unity and civility."
  • "Notwithstanding the Speaker’s push towards impeachment, I have heard from members across our conference who have raised at least four potential avenues available to the House to ensure that the events of January 6 are rightfully denounced and prevented from occurring in the future.
  • These include, McCarthy said, a resolution censure, a bipartisan commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding last week's riot, reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887, and legislation to promote voter confidence in future federal elections.

Some Republicans and conservatives, have baselessly claimed that individuals linked to Antifa were pretending to be Trump supporters to cause chaos during last week's riot.

  • McCarthy's comments come after law enforcement, including the FBI, said there was "no indication" of involvement by Antifa.

Rebecca Falconer
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi tells lawmakers to be ready to return to D.C. next week over Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference on Thursday. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Democratic lawmakers in a letter released Saturday night to "be prepared to return" to Washington, D.C., next week.

Why it matters: Although Pelosi did not specifically mention plans to instigate proceedings to impeach or remove President Trump from office over last Wednesday's deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol, she said, "There must be a recognition that this desecration was instigated by the President."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says House "will proceed" with Trump impeachment action

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) outlined plans Sunday to move ahead with legislation to impeach President Trump over last week's siege at the U.S. capitol.

Driving the news: Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats the House will on Monday work to pass a resolution designed to press Vice President Mike Pence to "convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office."

Axios
Updated Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Toomey calls on Trump to resign: "It's the best path forward"

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday he believes President Trump should resign, following his comment to Fox News on Saturday that he believes the president "committed impeachable offenses" over his actions before, during and after Wednesday's deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: Toomey's comments come as some Republicans have signaled they may be open to the possibility of removing Trump from office over Wednesday's riot. He is the second Republican senator to call on Trump to resign, following Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

