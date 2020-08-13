2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Matt Gaetz says he's "proud" to be in corner of QAnon candidate

Rep. Matt Gaetz speaking in July. Photo: Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tweeted Thursday that he's "proud" to be in the corner of Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is a vocal supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.

Why it matters: Greene, who has also made offensive remarks about Black people, Jews and Muslims in Facebook videos, has created a headache for GOP leadership after winning a runoff election for the Republican nomination in Georgia's deep-red 14th congressional district on Tuesday.

  • House Republican leaders initially condemned Greene's racist comments and supported her opponent John Cowan, who ultimately lost. A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Politico that Greene will be welcomed into the House GOP conference if she wins in November.
  • President Trump on Wednesday congratulated Greene on her win and called her "a real WINNER!" Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), meanwhile, condemned QAnon and said that fringe conspiracy theories have "no place in Congress."

What he's saying: "Music to my ears. Proud to be in your corner, Marjorie!" Gaetz tweeted, sharing one of Greene's tweets in which she claims that she is only being attacked for opposing open borders and nation building.

The big picture: The QAnon conspiracy baselessly claims that a secret cabal of sex traffickers within the "deep state" is waging a war against President Trump. The FBI has identified these types of fringe conspiracy theories as potential domestic terrorist threats in 2019, according to Yahoo News.

Go deeper: Read more about QAnon's 2020 resurgence

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Aug 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump congratulates QAnon conspiracy theorist on GOP runoff win

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted congratulations to Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal QAnon conspiracy theorist who won the Republican nomination in Georgia's deep-red 14th Congressional District runoff.

Why it matters: The president's approval illustrates how the once-fringe conspiracy theory has gained ground within the GOP. Greene is among the at least 11 GOP candidates for Congress who have openly supported or defended the QAnon movement or some of its tenets, per Axios' Jacob Knutson.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Updated Aug 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

GOP congressman condemns QAnon after conspiracy theorist wins Georgia runoff

Kinzinger. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted Wednesday that QAnon has "no place in Congress," a day after Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal QAnon conspiracy theorist, won the Republican nomination in a congressional runoff election in Georgia.

Why it matters: Few, if any, Republican members of Congress have publicly condemned the far-right conspiracy, which baselessly claims that a secret cabal of sex traffickers within the "deep state" is waging a war against President Trump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 20,739,537 — Total deaths: 751,910— Total recoveries: 12,895,242Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 5,242,184 — Total deaths: 166,971 — Total recoveries: 1,755,225 — Total tests: 64,612,034Map.
  3. Politics: House Democrats to investigate scientist leading "Operation Warp Speed" vaccine projectMcConnell announces Senate will not hold votes until Sept. 8 unless stimulus deal is reached.
  4. 2020: Biden calls for 3-month national mask mandateBiden and Harris to receive coronavirus briefings 4 times a week.
  5. States: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to drop lawsuit over Atlanta's mask mandate.
  6. Business: Why the CARES Act makes 2020 the best year for companies to lose money.
  7. Public health: Fauci's guidance on pre-vaccine coronavirus treatments Cases are falling, but don't get too comfortable.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow