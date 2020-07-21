1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Matt Gaetz demands Liz Cheney be removed from House GOP leadership

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) called on House Republican Conference chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) to "step down or be removed" after a heated conference meeting on Tuesday.

The backdrop: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and other members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus attacked Cheney, the most senior female Republican in the House, for breaking with President Trump on several occasions and supporting a primary opponent against Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Politico first reported and Axios can confirm.

What they're saying: "Liz Cheney has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against @realDonaldTrump and his agenda," Gaetz tweeted. "House Republicans deserve better as our Conference Chair. Liz Cheney should step down or be removed. #MAGA"

  • Donald Trump Jr. quote-tweeted Gaetz and wrote: "We already have one Mitt Romney, we don’t need another... we also don’t need the endless wars she advocates for."

Behind the scenes: About five or six members of the House GOP conference are upset at Cheney, but the majority support how she has carried herself, a source familiar with the meeting told Axios' Alayna Treene.

  • Cheney spoke at the beginning of the meeting — before the blow-up — about the dangers of a Biden-Pelosi-Schumer regime, why they represent a threat to the country, and how everyone wants the same goal: To see Trump re-elected, take back the House, and keep the Senate.
  • Despite breaking with Trump a few times recently, including over reports of Russian bounties in Afghanistan, Cheney has voted with the president 97% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Fadel Allassan
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump targets congressional representation for undocumented immigrants

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump issued a memorandum Tuesday that aims to exclude undocumented immigrants from influencing congressional apportionment determined by the 2020 Census.

Why it matters: The move is sure to provoke legal challenges. Supreme Court precedent has interpreted the Constitution as requiring congressional districts to be appointed by total population, Reuters notes.

Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 14,763,911— Total deaths: 611,322 — Total recoveries — 8,338,996Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,850,134 — Total deaths: 141,158 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. States: Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes — Oklahoma jobless lines look like 1930s.
  4. World: U.S. charges Chinese hackers for targeting COVID-19 research.
  5. Business: How the coronavirus boosted alternative meat.
Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - World

U.S. charges Chinese hackers for targeting COVID-19 research

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A federal grand jury has returned an 11-count indictment against two Chinese hackers for a "sweeping global computer intrusion campaign" that began over 10 years ago and recently targeted companies developing coronavirus vaccines and treatments, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's believed to be the first time the U.S. government has charged foreign hackers with targeting coronavirus research, according to AP.

